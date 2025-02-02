Cole Escola and Cats: The Jellicle Ball Among 2025 Obie Award Winners

The winners of the 2025 Obie Awards, celebrating excellence in off- and off-off-Broadway theater, were announced on February 1.

Several honorees are well known to Broadway audiences. In the Performance category, Cole Escola was recognized for Oh, Mary!, which began at the Lucille Lortel Theatre before transferring to Broadway’s Lyceum Theatre. Gabby Beans, currently starring in Romeo + Juliet, was also honored in the category, for Jonah (Roundabout Theatre Company).

For Sustained Achievement in Performance, the Obies recognized the musical duo The Bengsons—currently providing the soundtrack for All In: Comedy About Love—for The Keep Going Songs (LCT3). Greg Keller, recently seen in Yellow Face (Roundabout Theatre Company), was honored for his performances in Dig (59E59), Pre-Existing Condition and Staff Meal (Playwrights Horizons).

Elsewhere, Cats: The Jellicle Ball (Perelman Performing Arts Center) received awards for direction (Zhailon Levingston and Bill Rauch) and choreography (Arturo Lyons and Omari Wiles), while its ensemble earned a special citation. Lighting designer Adam Honoré was also recognized for his work on Cats: The Jellicle Ball, The Lonely Few (MCC Theater) and I Can Get It for You Wholesale (Classic Stage Company).

In lieu of the annual awards ceremony, the American Theatre Wing will instead dedicate funds to the support and growth of the artists, bestowing the winners of the 35 awards with grants, totaling $250,000. There will be a private reception to toast the winners on February 10.

See the full list of winners here.