Emmy and Tony Winner Sean Hayes to Make West End Debut in Good Night, Oscar

by Darryn King • Feb 3, 2025
Sean Hayes in "Good Night, Oscar" on Broadway
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Emmy and Tony Award winner Sean Hayes will make his West End debut this summer, reprising his Tony-winning performance in Good Night, Oscar. The seven-week run will take place at the Barbican Theatre from July 31 through September 21.

In the play, Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist and raconteur of television’s Golden Age.

“I’m eager to introduce one of the all-time greats, Oscar Levant, to the UK,” Hayes said in a statement. “The response we received on Broadway was incredible and I’m hoping British audiences will appreciate the history of this fascinating man—a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur. It’s an honor to bring this production to London.”

Best known for NBC's Will & Grace, on Broadway, Hayes has also starred in Promises, Promises (Tony nomination) and An Act of God. He hosted the 64th Tony Awards in 2010.

Pulitzer-winning playwright Doug Wright said, “Good Night, Oscar was one of my very happiest Broadway experiences, and a richly satisfying collaboration with the celebrated Sean Hayes and our director Lisa Peterson. I can't wait to introduce the irascible, indefatigable whirlwind that was Oscar Levant to London audiences. He'd be thrilled to play the Barbican, even posthumously.”

