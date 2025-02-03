Emmy and Tony Winner Sean Hayes to Make West End Debut in Good Night, Oscar

Emmy and Tony Award winner Sean Hayes will make his West End debut this summer, reprising his Tony-winning performance in Good Night, Oscar. The seven-week run will take place at the Barbican Theatre from July 31 through September 21.

In the play, Hayes plays Oscar Levant: Hollywood actor, concert pianist and raconteur of television’s Golden Age.

“I’m eager to introduce one of the all-time greats, Oscar Levant, to the UK,” Hayes said in a statement. “The response we received on Broadway was incredible and I’m hoping British audiences will appreciate the history of this fascinating man—a multi-faceted pioneer, from concert pianist to infamous raconteur. It’s an honor to bring this production to London.”

Best known for NBC's Will & Grace, on Broadway, Hayes has also starred in Promises, Promises (Tony nomination) and An Act of God. He hosted the 64th Tony Awards in 2010.

Pulitzer-winning playwright Doug Wright said, “Good Night, Oscar was one of my very happiest Broadway experiences, and a richly satisfying collaboration with the celebrated Sean Hayes and our director Lisa Peterson. I can't wait to introduce the irascible, indefatigable whirlwind that was Oscar Levant to London audiences. He'd be thrilled to play the Barbican, even posthumously.”