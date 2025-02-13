Kyra Belle Johnson and Fergie L. Philippe to Play Title Roles in Beauty and the Beast North American Tour

Kyra Belle Johnson will play Belle and Fergie L. Philippe will play the Beast in the North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, launching this June.

Johnson made her national tour debut playing Sophie in Mamma Mia!, while Philippe has starred in Hamilton (Broadway and national tour) and Camelot on Broadway.

The North American tour of Beauty and the Beast will launch in Schenectady, NY at Proctors in June 2025 prior to its official opening at Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre in July. It will be the first North American production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. The production previously toured the U.K.

Based on the 1991 animated feature film, Beauty and the Beast features music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and a book by Linda Woolverton. Matt West directs and choreographs the production.