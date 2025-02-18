All Out: Comedy About Life to Open on Broadway Next Season on the Heels of the Hit All In: Comedy About Love

Simon Rich's All In: Comedy About Love ended its 10-week Broadway run as a bona fide hit, recouping its initial investment and breaking box-office records at the Hudson Theatre. On the tails of its success, producers Seaview and Lorne Michaels have announced plans for All Out: Comedy About Life, another Simon Rich project slated for the 2025-26 Broadway season. Alex Timbers, who directed All In, will return to direct All Out.

“I’m so grateful to have had the chance to collaborate with so many talented people on All In: Comedy About Love, and I’m thrilled to be working with the same creative team on my next show All Out: Comedy About Life, the companion piece to All In," Rich said in a statement. "It's about ambition, envy, ego, spite and the blind pursuit of fame and fortune. I think some New Yorkers might find the theme even more relatable than love.”

All In, a series of stories about dating, heartbreak and marriage written for the New Yorker by Simon Rich and read by a star-studded cast, played its final performance on February 16 at the Hudson Theatre.

Dates, venue and casting for All Out will be announced soon.