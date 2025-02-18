Cynthia Erivo to Play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl

Tony winner Cynthia Erivo will play Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl this summer. The Andrew Lloyd Webber-Tim Rice musical will be presented at the venue for three performances, August 1-3.

Tony winner Sergio Trujillo serves as director and choreographer and Tony winner Stephen Oremus serves as musical director and conductor. The Hollywood Bowl promises a production that returns the musical “to its rock roots.” The additional all-star cast is to be announced.

Erivo, a Tony winner for The Color Purple, is currently nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the Wicked movie. Previously, she performed "I Don't Know How to Love Him" on the all-female album reimagining of the musical, She is Risen.

Jesus Christ Superstar explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him” and “Gethsemane.”