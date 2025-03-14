Follow Along with 'Betty's Big Adventure,' a New Vlog Hosted by BOOP! Star Jasmine Amy Rogers

Betty Boop has tumbled out of her black-and-white cartoon world into moden-day New York City with all its vibrant sights and sounds. It's a big adventure for our 1930s flapper girl, and an even bigger one for Jasmine Amy Rogers, who makes her Broadway debut as BOOP!'s title leading lady. Tag along for the ride as Rogers hosts Broadway.com's next backstage vlog, Betty's Big Adventure!

In six episodes beginning March 21, Rogers will take BOOP! fans behind the scenes at the Broadhurst Theatre where she'll have run-ins with castmates, crew members and all the colorful characters who bring a classic song-and-dance musical like this one to life. And with any luck, Pudgy the Dog will never be far from her side.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.