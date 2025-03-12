Exclusive: See the Cast of The Jonathan Larson Project Perform the Musical's Showstopper 'Love Heals'

The Jonathan Larson Project, conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, is unearthing lost treasures by the late Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning composer at the Orpheum Theatre. Larson is best known for breaking the mold on Broadway with his rock musical Rent, and now, Adam Chanler-Berat, Taylor Iman Jones, Lauren Marcus, Andy Mientus and Jason Tam are giving voice to his unpublished works, and maybe even birthing new hits.

Get an exclusive first listen below to the ensemble number "Love Heals," a showstopping ballad featuring power-riffing by Jones and harmonies with more than a whiff of "Seasons of Love."