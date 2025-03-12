 Skip to main content
Exclusive: See the Cast of The Jonathan Larson Project Perform the Musical's Showstopper 'Love Heals'

First Listen
by Hayley Levitt • Mar 12, 2025
Andy Mientus, Lauren Marcus, Taylor Iman Jones, Adam Chanler-Berat and Jason Tam in "The Jonathan Larson Project" (Photo: Joan Marcus)

The Jonathan Larson Project, conceived by Jennifer Ashley Tepper and directed by John Simpkins, is unearthing lost treasures by the late Pulitzer Prize- and Tony-winning composer at the Orpheum Theatre. Larson is best known for breaking the mold on Broadway with his rock musical Rent, and now, Adam Chanler-BeratTaylor Iman JonesLauren MarcusAndy Mientus and Jason Tam are giving voice to his unpublished works, and maybe even birthing new hits. 

Get an exclusive first listen below to the ensemble number "Love Heals," a showstopping ballad featuring power-riffing by Jones and harmonies with more than a whiff of "Seasons of Love." 

