 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Broadway Mamma Mia! Tickets Are Now on Sale

Now On Sale
by Darryn King • Mar 14, 2025
Jalynn Steele, Christine Sherrill and Carly Sakolove in the U.S. tour of "Mamma Mia!"
(Photo: Joan Marcus)

Tickets for Mamma Mia!the hit musical about one woman’s past romantic chaos crashing her daughter’s wedding set to ABBA's greatest hits, are now on sale. The show will return to its original Broadway home at the Winter Garden Theatre for a limited engagement this summer. It will run for six months, beginning performances on August 2, officially opening on August 14 and playing through February 1, 2026.

Casting for the return engagement will be announced at a later date.

Mamma Mia! has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson. The return engagement reunites the original Broadway creative team, featuring direction by Phyllida Lloyd, choreography by Anthony Van Laast, production design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The original Broadway production opened in 2001 and ran for 14 years at the Winter Garden and eventually the Broadhurst Theatre. It is the ninth-longest running show of all time.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.

Related Shows

Mamma Mia!

from $96.29

Articles Trending Now

  1. Curtain Up on George Clooney in Good Night, and Good Luck on Broadway
  2. Odds & Ends: Dorian Gray Star Sarah Snook and Glengarry's Kieran Culkin Have a Succession Reunion on Broadway and More
  3. Molly Osborne Is Making Her Broadway Debut as the Desdemona to Denzel Washington's Othello—Maybe Someday She'll Believe It
Back to Top