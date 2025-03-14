Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! Broadway Mamma Mia! Tickets Are Now on Sale

Tickets for Mamma Mia!, the hit musical about one woman’s past romantic chaos crashing her daughter’s wedding set to ABBA's greatest hits, are now on sale. The show will return to its original Broadway home at the Winter Garden Theatre for a limited engagement this summer. It will run for six months, beginning performances on August 2, officially opening on August 14 and playing through February 1, 2026.

Casting for the return engagement will be announced at a later date.

Mamma Mia! has music and lyrics by Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus and a book by Catherine Johnson. The return engagement reunites the original Broadway creative team, featuring direction by Phyllida Lloyd, choreography by Anthony Van Laast, production design by Mark Thompson, lighting design by Howard Harrison, sound design by Andrew Bruce and Bobby Aitken, and musical supervision, additional material and arrangements by Martin Koch.

The original Broadway production opened in 2001 and ran for 14 years at the Winter Garden and eventually the Broadhurst Theatre. It is the ninth-longest running show of all time.

On the eve of her wedding, a daughter's quest to discover the identity of her father brings three men from her mother's past back to the island they had last visited decades ago. Songs including “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Money, Money, Money” and “Take a Chance on Me” are all featured in this feel-good celebration of love, family and friendship.