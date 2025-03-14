Broadway Launches Quarterly Broadway in Memoriam Event Celebrating Multiple Honorees

The newly formed Broadway in Memoriam Committee, a coalition of theater owners working alongside industry service organizations, has announced the launch of Broadway in Memoriam, a quarterly tribute to the memory of artists, creators and industry professionals who have made a lasting impact on the Broadway stage.

On each Broadway in Memoriam evening, the marquees of all 41 Broadway theaters will be dimmed simultaneously. The event will take place four times a year on the second Tuesday of September, December, March and June.

Exceptions may arise where the Committee chooses to honor a singular individual who has had a profoundly significant and lasting impact on Broadway, such as Stephen Sondheim or Chita Rivera. This process doesn't preclude individual theater owners from having their own tributes at their theaters for employees or artists particularly meaningful to them they wish to recognize. These exceptions would not be part of the Broadway in Memoriam evening.

Creative professionals who have worked on Broadway and career professionals dedicated to the Broadway industry may be submitted for consideration by completing the online form.

The inaugural Broadway In Memoriam will take place on June 10, celebrating Broadway veterans who have passed away in 2025, with the list of honorees announced in advance.