Get a First Look at Tituss Burgess' Administration of Oh, Mary!

Tituss Burgess is Broadway's new First Lady. For three weeks only, from March 18 through April 6, Burgess takes on the title role in Cole Escola's hysterically ahistorical romp Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre.

Burgess is best known for his role as Titus Andromedon in the hit Netflix comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. His Broadway credits include Good Vibrations, Jersey Boys, The Little Mermaid, Guys and Dolls and Moulin Rouge!

Oh, Mary! centers on the miserable Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln’s assassination. The play premiered off-Broadway at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in February 2024 before opening on Broadway in July 2024, planning to run for only 12 weeks.

Enjoy a first look at Burgess in the role below!

Tituss Burgess in “Oh, Mary!” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tituss Burgess and Phillip James Bannon in “Oh, Mary!” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)

Tituss Burgess in “Oh, Mary!” (Photo: Emilio Madrid)