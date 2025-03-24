Burlesque the Musical, With Songs by Christina Aguilera and Sia, Sets West End Premiere

A new musical based on Burlesque, the 2010 backstage musical movie starring Christina Aguilera and Cher, has set the dates for its West End premiere. Burlesque the Musical will begin performances at the Savoy Theatre on The Strand on July 10 and run until September 6, with a gala night on July 22. Casting is yet to be announced.

“I’m proud that Burlesque the Musical is coming to London’s West End!” said Aguilera, the show's executive producer, in a statement. “Our journey of making this film to bringing this show to the stage has been so special and exciting. Following our successful previews, having the show land in the West End later this year is a dream come true!”

Burlesque the Musical features songs by Christina Aguilera and Sia with new music by Todrick Hall and Jess Folley. It is written and produced by Steven Antin with additional material by Kate Wetherhead. The show had its premiere at Manchester Opera House last year, followed by a run at Glasgow Theatre Royal and a return Manchester engagement.

The U.K. cast of Burlesque featured Jackie Burns as Tess, Jess Foley as Ali Rose, Todrick Hall as Sean, Michael Mather as Jackson, Olivier Award winner George Maguire as Vince, Billie-Kay as Sophia, B Terry as Georgie, Jess Qualter as Daphne, Yasmin Harrison as Brenda/Dance Captain, Lily Wang as Fifi, Hollie-Ann Lowe as Summer and Ope Sowande as Trey. Ensemble members were Alessia McDermott and Lewis Easter, with Callum Aylott, Lucy Campbell and Amber Pierson as swings.

When Ali heads to New York in search of her mother, she finds herself drawn into a dazzling underground world where the beat of the music and the heat of the dance moves will change her life forever. Ali will unwittingly find her extraordinary voice and a most unlikely family of misfits, dreamers and schemers. Discover a club like no other: a place beneath the city lights where the sequins sparkle, seduction shimmers and a life can change in the flick of a feather boa.