Jessie Davidson and Zoe Jensen Join Wicked National Tour as New Elphaba and Glinda

The national tour of Wicked will welcome new principal cast members, beginning May 20 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City. New cast members include Jessie Davidson (Elphaba), Zoe Jensen (Glinda), Eileen T’Kaye (Madame Morrible), Nicolas Garza (Boq), Ethan Kirschbaum (Fiyero), Drew McVety (Doctor Dillamond) and Jada Temple (Nessarose).

They join a cast that also includes Blake Hammond (The Wizard), Carly Augenstein (Elphaba Standby), Jennifer Mariela Bermeo, Anthony Lee Bryant, Sean Burns, Reagan Davidson, Matt Densky, Kelley Dorney, Aydin Eyikan, Kayla Goldsberry, Clair Rachel Howell, Rose Iannaccone, Mattie Tucker Joyner, David Kaverman, Kelly Lafarga, Marina Lazzaretto, Jake Levy, Adelina Mitchell, Brayden Newby, Allsun O’Malley, Taylor Quick, Derek Schiesel, Wayne Schroder, DJ Smart, Brett Stoelker, Ben Susak, Melissa Victor and Justin Wirick.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Joe Mantello with musical staging by Wayne Cilento. The Wicked movie, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has grossed over $750 million worldwide, and the show is currently in its 22nd yeard on Broadway.