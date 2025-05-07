Melvin Gray Jr. to Alternate Title Role in MJ National Tour

Melvin Gray Jr. will join the national tour company of MJ, alternating in the title role twice a week beginning May 19. Jordan Markus continues to lead the cast as MJ.

Also beginning May 19, Bryce A. Holmes, currently playing Little Marlon, will take over the role of Little Michael. Austin Rankin will join the tour direct from the Broadway company, assuming the role of Little Marlon.

The current national tour cast also features Erik Hamilton (Michael), Quentin Blanton Jr. (Little Michael), Bane Griffith (Little Michael through May 18), Devin Bowles (Joseph Jackson/Rob), J. Daughtry (Berry Gordy/Nick), Josh A. Dawson (Tito Jackson/Quincy Jones), Anthony J. Garcia (Alejandro), Bryce A. Holmes (Little Marlon through May 18, Little Michael beginning May 19), Cecilia Petrush (Rachel), Austin Rankin (Little Marlon beginning May 19), Jed Resnick (Dave) and Anastasia Talley (Katherine Jackson/Kate).

Completing the ensemble are Ashton Booth, JoJo Carmichael, Joshua Dawson, Croix DiIenno, Zuri Noelle Ford, Ui-Seng François, Jahir L. Hipps, Skye Jackson-Williams, Faith Jones, Jacobi Kai, Rajané Katurah, Rachel Lockhart, Michaela Marfori, Matteo Marretta, Jay McKenzie, Kendrick Mitchell, Zion Mikhail Pradier, Tyrone Reese, Avilon Trust Tate, Charles P. Way and Malcolm Miles Young.

MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of Michael Jackson, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted him into legendary status. The show features a book by Lynn Nottage with direction and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon.