John Gore Organization's Bob Bucci, Jeff Chelesvig and More Receive League Awards

The annual League Awards were held on May 14 during The Broadway League’s 2025 Spring Road Conference. The awards honor members and partners for their outstanding achievements in support of Touring Broadway.

This year’s League Awards recipients include: Jeff Chelesvig (Distinguished Lifetime Service Award), Jeff Loeb (Samuel J. L'Hommedieu Award for Outstanding Achievement in Presenter Management), Anita Dloniak (George MacPherson Road Warrior Award), Joi Brook (Outstanding Achievement in Road Group Sales), Bob Bucci (Outstanding Achievement in Road Marketing & Press) and Jairo Ontiveros (Outstanding Achievement in Education and Engagement). The Star of Touring Broadway honorees include Dr. Bonnie Knutson, Graeter’s Ice Cream, John Hazen White, Jr., Johnson Financial Group and Zions Bank.

Bucci oversees content for the John Gore Organization, which includes Broadway.com and The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal, a weekly syndicated TV program airing in over 140 markets, as well as the marketing efforts nationally for Broadway Across America, the foremost presenter of first-class touring musicals and plays in North America.

"Touring Broadway is the cornerstone of how we share the magic of theatre with audiences across North America. In the 2024-2025 season, Touring Broadway recorded approximately 14.9 million attendances, connecting communities, supporting local economies, and inspiring audiences nationwide. Each season, the community demonstrates remarkable dedication, resilience, and creativity,” said Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League. “The League Awards shine a spotlight on the individuals and organizations who make that possible. These honorees exemplify the passion and innovation that continue to drive our industry forward.”