Real Women Have Curves Cast Album Sets Release Date; Four Tracks Now Streaming

The original Broadway cast recording for Real Women Have Curves: The Musical has a release date. The digital album, featuring the songs by Joy Huerta (one half of the six-time Latin Grammy-winning duo Jesse & Joy) and Benjamin Velez, will be released on June 6.

Four tracks—“Make it Work,” “Flying Away,” “Already Know You” and “Real Women Have Curves”—are already available. A CD edition of the album will follow later in the summer. It's produced by Julio Reyes Copello, the 15-time Grammy and Latin Grammy Award winner.

Tatianna Córdoba and Justina Machado lead the musical as Ana Garcia and her mother Carmen Garcia, with Florencia Cuenca as Estela, Shelby Acosta as Prima Flaca, Carla Jimenez as Pancha, Aline Mayagoitia as Itzel, Mason Reeves as Henry, Jennifer Sánchez as Rosalí, Sandra Valls as Prima Fulvia and Mauricio Mendoza as Raúl (Ana's father).

Based on the play by Josefina López and its subsequent 2002 film, Real Women Have Curves features a book by Lisa Loomer with Nell Benjamin, is directed by Sergio Trujillo, and has music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo.