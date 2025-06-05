American Theatre Wing Launches Gavin Creel Fellowship to Support Emerging Theater Actors

The American Theatre Wing has announced the launch of the Gavin Creel Fellowship, a new annual initiative honoring the late Tony-winning actor and activist. Creel, known for Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hair and Hello, Dolly!, passed away in the fall of 2024. The fellowship aims to support early-career theater performers as they transition into the industry.

Each year, five emerging actors will receive $25,000 grants along with personal mentorship from industry professionals, access to curated networking events and participation in American Theatre Wing programs. Fellows will also receive free tickets to Broadway and off-Broadway productions and attend the Tony Awards as seat fillers.

Creel dreamed of helping young actors without financial means or industry connections make the leap from college to career. That vision lives on through the fellowship created by his friends and collaborators in partnership with the Wing. “Towards the end of Gavin’s life we had a lot of conversations about his legacy,” Celia Keenan-Bolger said in a statement. “He talked about how hard it is to move to New York City and pursue a theater career without a safety net. My dream is that this fellowship will provide not just financial support but a sense of community and belonging—something Gavin valued enormously.”

Keenan-Bolger joined forces with Sara Bareilles, Catherine Brunell and a group of Creel’s close friends to launch the program in collaboration with the Wing. “After he died, so many people reached out to me and asked what they could do and where they could donate,” Keenan-Bolger added. “I’m so grateful to the American Theatre Wing for their immediate and unwavering support in creating a home for the Gavin Creel Fellowship and giving us a place to direct our energy and carry on his bright radiant light in service of this next generation of theater artists.”

“To be able to play this role in extending Gavin Creel’s amazing life and legacy is beyond meaningful,” said American Theatre Wing President and CEO Heather Hitchens. “I am deeply grateful that Celia, Sara and Catherine have entrusted the Wing to work alongside them on this.”

The fellowship team is accepting donations of any amount, with the aim to build a $3 Million endowment to launch the infrastructure and fund the program for 2026. To support the Gavin Creel Fellowships Text GAVIN to 44321 and visit the fellowship website to learn more. Additional details will be announced at a later date.