My Life on the Dee List with Just in Time's Erika Henningsen, Episode 5: An Audience Meet-and-Greet with the 'Grool'est Groff Fans

My Life on the Dee List
by Hayley Levitt • Jun 6, 2025
Erika Henningsen

Back in her Mean Girls era, Erika Henningsen was Too Grool for School. But now that she's a-splishin' and a-splashin' in the Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, she's happily living life on the 'Dee' list. Sandra Dee that is. Follow Henningsen backstage at Circle in the Square Theatre where audiences are flocking for a dose of 1950s and '60s nostalgia.

It's all about crowd work in episode five. Henningsen moves through the audience at Circle in the Square to meet the people who came from all over the world for various Jonathan Groff-related reasons. She also tests their Bobby Darin knowhow and their understanding of the Darin hit "Mack the Knife" (it's more murdery than you thought). Plus, she joins Gracie Lawrence for a trip to the Drama Desk Awards, catches up with her superstar understudy Julia Grondin and closes out the week with a mid-show visit to the Broadway.com office.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal

