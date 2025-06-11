Nominees for 2025 Jimmy Awards, Student Reporters and Inspiring Teachers Announced

The Broadway League Foundation has announced the nominees who will perform at the 16th annual Jimmy Awards. 110 of the country's top high school musical theater students from programs across 55 cities will compete for the coveted titles of Best Performance by an Actor and Actress, as well as other top honors and scholarships. The showcase will take place in New York City at the Minskoff Theatre on June 23, hosted by Josh Groban.

Read the full list of nominees here.

The 2025 Jimmy Awards Student Reporter Initiative will welcome two student reporters to the event, Jayden Hope Fernando and Jose Antonio Morales. These aspiring journalists will cover the Jimmy Awards on social media and conduct exclusive interviews with the 2025 Best Actor and Best Actress winners following the ceremony. In addition, this year’s recipients of the Inspiring Teacher Award are Elena Ferrante-Martin, Bishop Gorman High School (Las Vegas, NV) and KoKo M. Thornton, Enloe High School (Durham, NC).

The creative team of the 16th annual Jimmy Awards includes director Van Kaplan, music supervisor Geoffrey Ko, opening and closing numbers director/choreographer Dan Knechtges, feature number director/choreographer Luis Salgado, character medleys choreographer Theo Lencicki, lighting designer Karen Spahn, sound designer Nick Borisjuk, projection designer Brad Peterson, costume coordinator Rebecca Ming and writer Jill Twiss.

The 2025 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30PM ET on June 23 and will remain available to watch online through June 26. Watch Broadway.com's Road to the Jimmys series, highlighting some of the regional programs that send their young talent to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.