Tony Nominees and Jimmy Alums Jasmine Amy Rogers and Julia Knitel to Present at the Jimmy Awards; Coaches and Judges Announced

The 16th annual Jimmy Awards (National High School Musical Theatre Awards), hosted by Josh Groban at Broadway's Minskoff Theatre on June 23, has its roster of theater professionals and industry experts who will serve as coaches, judges and presenters for this year's program.

Twelve coaches will mentor the 110 high school students from across the country who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. They are Jenni Barber, Lisa Brescia, Janet Dacal, Colin Hanlon, Lily Kaufmann, Adam J. Levy, Julia Murney, Desi Oakley, Eliseo Román, Q. Smith, Steven Telsey and EJ Zimmerman.

The judges who will select the Jimmy Award winners and finalists are Montego Glover, LaChanze, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, Marc Platt, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Bernard Telsey and Lia Vollack. Preliminary judges who adjudicated and cast the nominees in the Character and Feature Groups included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Sammy Lopez, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, Cody Renard Richard and Rachel Sussman.

Julia Knitel, Apollo Levine, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aki Nishino, and Jasmine Amy Rogers will be special guest presenters introducing various awards, musical numbers and tributes throughout the June 23 ceremony. (See Knitel and Rogers on our list of Jimmy alums you can see now on Broadway.)

The 2025 Jimmy Awards will stream for free online beginning at 7:30PM ET on June 23 and will remain available to watch online through June 26. Watch Broadway.com's Road to the Jimmys series, highlighting some of the regional programs that send their young talent to the Jimmy Awards in New York City.