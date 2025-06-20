My Life on the Dee List with Just in Time's Erika Henningsen, Episode 6: Backstage Antics on Tony Sunday

Back in her Mean Girls era, Erika Henningsen was Too Grool for School. But now that she's a-splishin' and a-splashin' in the Bobby Darin musical Just in Time, she's happily living life on the 'Dee' list. Sandra Dee that is. Follow Henningsen backstage at Circle in the Square Theatre where audiences are flocking for a dose of 1950s and '60s nostalgia.

For her final episode, Henningsen takes us backstage for Just in Time's Tony Sunday matinee, filled with energized cast and crew members. She snags the opportunity to go all out behind the scenes, taking the vlog camera into the danger zones of Circle in the Square. She catches Jonathan Groff in his final moments of "prep" before ascending to the stage, watches conductor (and Tony-nominated orchestrator) Andrew Resnick hand over the baton mid-show and dodges Gracie Lawrence in her mad dash through the bowles of the theater. And then, it's Tony time!

Follow Henningsen on Instagram @erikahenningsen and go see Just in Time at Circle in the Square Theatre!