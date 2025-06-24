Taylor Trensch to Star in Bat Boy: The Musical at New York City Center

Hold me, Taylor Trensch! The Tony nominee will take on the title role in Bat Boy: The Musical, the darkly comic cult favorite. It will run from October 29 through November 9 at New York City Center as the organization’s annual gala presentation. The production will be directed by two-time Tony winner Alex Timbers, with music direction by Andrew Resnick and choreography by Connor Gallagher.

Trensch, a 2025 Tony nominee for Floyd Collins, has appeared on Broadway in Camelot, To Kill a Mockingbird, Dear Evan Hansen, Hello, Dolly!, Matilda and Wicked. His other stage credits include Safety Not Guaranteed at BAM and The Seven Year Disappear opposite Cynthia Nixon.

Bat Boy features a book by Keythe Farley and Brian Flemming and a pop-rock score by Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde, Heathers), with orchestrations by Tony winner Alex Lacamoire. Inspired by a 1990s tabloid story, the show follows a half-boy, half-bat creature discovered in a West Virginia cave as he struggles for acceptance—and control of his bloodlust.

The Gala performance on October 29 will honor Broadway producer Bee Carrozzini of ATG Entertainment and marks the first musical theater season curated by Jenny Gersten, City Center’s new VP & Artistic Director, Musical Theater.

Watch for more casting and creative updates as the production takes flight this fall.