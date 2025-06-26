How Stranger Things: The First Shadow Star Gabrielle Nevaeh Found Her Footing in the Upside Down

Age: 20

Hometown: Los Angeles, California by way of Miramar, Florida: “I like to say that I'm an Angeleno,” said Nevaeh, who moved to SoCal when she was 12. “I grew up in L.A. and spent all of my years there, so I definitely claim L.A. as my hometown.”

Current Role: Gabrielle Nevaeh plays Patty Newby in Stranger Things: The First Shadow, the theatrical prequel to the Netflix sci-fi series. A newly introduced character created for the stage play, Patty is the adoptive sister of season two hero, Bob Newby, and the love interest of Henry Creel, the troubled teen who later becomes a key villain in the series.

Credits: Before making her Broadway debut in The First Shadow, Nevaeh earned recognition on Nickelodeon’s reboot of the sketch comedy show All That and later co-starred in the network’s first series featuring two Black female leads, That Girl Lay Lay. Her voice work includes Monster High, Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai and Curses!.

Gabrielle Nevaeh

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Afraid of Her Shadow

Nevaeh has spent much of her life in the spotlight, having spent her teen years making people laugh on Nickelodeon. But her younger self was more booksmart than Broadway-bound. “Growing up, I was an extremely shy kid and I never thought in a million years that I would ever have the courage to be on Broadway,” she said. Her path to acting started by chance. High test scores earned her a spot at Bak Middle School of the Arts, where she had to audition. But getting in didn’t cure her stage fright. She clashed early on with a musical theater teacher known for telling students whether they belonged in the spotlight. Often placed in the second group, Nevaeh vividly recalled standing at the front of class shaking, sweating and hiding behind her sheet music during “I’ve Got Rhythm,” in the style of Judy Garland. “I was slow to become a fan of theater,” she said, “because it just felt like a world that I would never be accepted into.” Instead, she found her confidence in front of the camera.

In the Slimelight

Nevaeh’s parents agreed to relocate to Los Angeles for pilot season, assuming they’d only be gone a few months. But everything changed when she booked All That, Nickelodeon’s SNL-style sketch show for kids, despite having no comedy experience. “There was a point in time where you couldn't turn on the channel and not see something that I had been a part of,” Nevaeh said. “Looking back on that time, it's really surreal. It's a timestamp of my teenage years. It's crazy to have your tweens-to-teens documented in that way.” During her run, she hit several milestones: hosting the 2022 Kids’ Choice Awards, the Nickelodeon Slime Cup, and Nick News. She made history co-starring in That Girl Lay Lay. She also became the first woman—and first Black woman—to call an NFL Wildcard Game on CBS. “Probably the most stressful thing that I've ever done in my life,” she said. Through it all, she stayed focused on being a positive role model. “Growing up as a public facing figure, I've always been extraordinarily aware that people were watching, but specifically that kids were watching,” she said. “I always wanted to be the person that maybe my younger self needed.”

Gabrielle Nevaeh as Patty Newby in “Stranger Things: The First Shadow” (Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

From Screen to Strange

Nevaeh and her family were admittedly a little late to the Stranger Things phenomenon when they binge-watched the DVD box set of the first two seasons. But the timing turned out to be just right. She quickly became hooked and inspired by the young actors at the center of the show. When Stranger Things: The First Shadow arrived, Nevaeh was ready for a new challenge. “I was worried about my transition from a child star to a young adult,” she said. “We've all seen how that transition could possibly turn out.” She chose roles that let her grow without compromising who she is. She was drawn to Patty’s ability to see goodness in Henry Creel. “She sees a broken kid who doesn't have love, and she wants to just hug him tighter and tighter the more that he pulls away,” Nevaeh said. “I thought that there was just something so beautiful about two broken spirits who are trying to hold each other through the hardships of life.” The audition ended with a seven-hour callback and a musical number: “I’ve Got Rhythm,” the same song that once left her speechless in middle school. This time, it booked Broadway.

Gabrielle Nevaeh on opening night of “Stranger Things: The First Shadow“

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Exposure Therapy

With projects like Curses!, Gremlins, Monster High and now Stranger Things on her resume, it’s surprising that Nevaeh isn’t a fan of spooky stories. “As a consumer, I am extremely skittish,” she said. “I scare easily.” The list of fears she’s faced in The First Shadow includes blood, spiders, and the dark. “That was a huge challenge because all of our effects are practical,” she said. “When you're doing a voiceover project, a film or a television show, oftentimes it's CGI. But with Broadway, everything is tangible, you can touch it and it's right there in front of you.” Leaning into the demands of live theater, she embraced the thrill of doing it live. “Sometimes in TV and film, you can kind of fake it till you make it,” she said. “There's no faking it on Broadway.” Fortunately, she’s not alone. Nevaeh calls it “an extraordinary gift” to learn from a company of 34 performers. “We're a massive cast with many different personalities and many different real-life characters all coming together,” she said. The experience has taught her that making theater takes trust and community.

Gabrielle Nevaeh

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Comfort Zone Outgrown

When asked what’s next, Nevaeh joked that world domination might be on the list—but for now, she’s focused on the present. “I like to kind of be where my feet are and be grateful in the moment,” she said. “Right now I'm on Broadway. I don't know what that looks like at the end of the run, but I just want to continue telling impactful stories.” Her career reflects courage, conviction and faith. Grounded by family and driven by a desire to grow, she continues to reach higher while learning to appreciate her younger self. “That little girl is never going to go away,” she said. “I think for a long time I resented her for being shy, but that’s just a part of the human experience. What’s important is how we let that shape our lives.”