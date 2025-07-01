Broadway’s Alison Luff Walks to Work and Shares What It’s Like Starring in & Juliet

In & Juliet, the musical spin-off of Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers, William Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway is not about to let herself be sidelined.

Alison Luff, who stepped into the role late last year, is enjoying exercising disparate talents on stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. “It’s just teed up for any actor to do well,” she told The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper on a stroll to work through the Theatre District. “I get to do the comedy, I get to play the ingénue bits...then I have an awesome scene at the end where I get to just drop it and deliver this awesome monologue that is where she finally stands up for herself. And I also get to be a clown and I get to sing these amazing songs. I love it. I am having even more fun than I ever even imagined I would.”

In the video below, Luff opens up about the role, how she and her partner juggle Broadway and parenthood and what’s on her playlist.