 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Broadway’s Alison Luff Walks to Work and Shares What It’s Like Starring in & Juliet

The Broadway Show
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 1, 2025
Charlie Cooper and Alison Luff

In & Juliet, the musical spin-off of Shakespeare’s tale of star-crossed lovers, William Shakespeare’s wife Anne Hathaway is not about to let herself be sidelined.

 Alison Luff, who stepped into the role late last year, is enjoying exercising disparate talents on stage at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. “It’s just teed up for any actor to do well,” she told The Broadway Show correspondent Charlie Cooper on a stroll to work through the Theatre District. “I get to do the comedy, I get to play the ingénue bits...then I have an awesome scene at the end where I get to just drop it and deliver this awesome monologue that is where she finally stands up for herself. And I also get to be a clown and I get to sing these amazing songs. I love it. I am having even more fun than I ever even imagined I would.”

In the video below, Luff opens up about the role, how she and her partner juggle Broadway and parenthood and what’s on her playlist.

Related Shows

& Juliet

from $66.08

Star Files

Alison Luff

Articles Trending Now

  1. Updated: Tickets Now on Sale for Broadway's Chess, Starring Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher
  2. BOOP! The Musical to Draw to a Close on Broadway in July
  3. Taraji P. Henson and Cedric 'The Entertainer' to Star in August Wilson’s Joe Turner’s Come and Gone in Spring 2026
Back to Top