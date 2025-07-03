Lucas Hallauer to Launch New McFly Files Vlog for Back to the Future: The Musical Tour

On the 40th anniversary of the Back to the Future movie, a new Marty McFly is picking up the vlog camera. Lucas Hallauer, who stars in the national tour of Back to the Future: The Musical, will take fans behind the scenes in a brand-new edition of Broadway.com’s vlog series The McFly Files, launching July 24.

The original McFly Files featured Broadway star Casey Likes. Now, Hallauer brings his own take to the time-traveling role and is inviting viewers along for the ride for a monthly backstage look at life on the road..

Raised in Virginia Beach, Hallauer trained at The Governor’s School for the Arts and Coastal Carolina University. After touring with Mean Girls, he joined Back to the Future as a swing and Marty understudy. Seven months later, he officially stepped into the lead.

Back to the Future, based on the 1985 film of the same name, features a book by Bob Gale, new music and lyrics by Alan Silvestri and Glen Ballard, with additional songs from the film including “The Power of Love” and “Johnny B. Goode.” Gale is the co-creator and co-writer of the Back to the Future film trilogy and Silvestri composed the iconic film score.

Get ready for Hallauer to light up the flux capacitor of tour life, one vlog episode at a time.