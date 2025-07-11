 Skip to main content
Bring on the 'Champagne Problems,' The Great Gatsby's New Backstage Vlog Hosted by Samantha Pauly

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 11, 2025
Samantha Pauly in "The Great Gatsby"
(Photo: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman)

The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker dwells among the new money of West Egg, a world of blinding parties and dark secrets. But it's all "Champagne Problems" for original cast member Samantha Pauly, who's popping some bubbly for the fans itching to get a look behind the curtain at the Broadway Theatre. 

For six weeks beginning July 18, Pauly will show us how the Roaring Twenties come to glittering life on stage. She'll catch up with castmates, check in with the unsung heroes of the crew and give us a peek inside the daily routine of a high-belting, quick-changing Broadway actress. Buckle up, old sport. The party stops for no one.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

