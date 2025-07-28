Odds & Ends: Adam Lambert to Release New Recording of 'Heaven on Their Minds,' The Gilded Age Renewed for Season Four and More

Here's a quick roundup of stories you might have missed.

Adam Lambert to Release New Recording of "Heaven on Their Minds" from Jesus Christ Superstar

On August 1, opening night of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl, Adam Lambert (the production's Judas) and composer Andrew Lloyd Webber will release a new studio recording of the show's opening number, "Heaven on Their Minds." As previously announced, the Hollywood Bowl production will star Cynthia Erivo as Jesus, with Tony nominee Phillipa Soo as Mary, Tony nominee Josh Gad as Herod, Tony nominee Raúl Esparza as Pontius Pilate and Milo Manheim as Peter. Performances run from August 1-3.

The Gilded Age Will Return for Season Four on HBO

HBO's period drama The Gilded Age, featuring a cast of stage icons, has been renewed for a fourth season. Set in 1880s New York City, the Julian Fellowes series follows the new-money-versus-old-money tensions and upstairs-downstairs dramas of Manhattan society. The company of theater veterans includes Carrie Coon, Morgan Spector, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Audra McDonald, Kelli O'Hara, Denée Benton, Louisa Jacobson, among many others. The show's third season finale is scheduled to air August 10.

The Producers Completes West End Casting

The West End transfer of Mel Brooks and Thomas Meehan's The Producers, directed by Patrick Marber, has its full cast. Joining the previously announced Andy Nyman as Max Bialystock, Marc Antolin as Leo Bloom, Trevor Ashley as Roger DeBris, Raj Ghatak as Carmen Ghia, Harry Morrison as Franz Liebkind and Joanna Woodward as Ulla, are Alex Lodge (Storm Trooper), Kelsie-Rae Marshall (Hold-Me-Touch-Me), Megan Armstrong, Olly Christopher, Gabrielle Cocca (Dance Captain), Nolan Edwards, Michael Franks, Matt Gillett (Resident Director), Esme Kennedy, Sinead Kenny, Josh Kiernan (Assistant Dance Captain), Kate Parr, Emma Robotham-Hunt, Pierce Rogan, Hollie Jane Stephens, Jermaine Woods and Ryan Pidgen. Performances will run at the Garrick Theatre from August 30 through February 21, 2026.

Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters to Co-Host Third Annual Live West End Woofs (and Meows) Adoption Event

Dame Elaine Paige and Bernadette Peters will return to co-host West End Woofs (and Meows), their third annual live event at St Paul’s Church, Covent Garden, on August 9. Bringing together much-loved talent of the West End and their four-legged friends, West End Woofs (and Meows) is a live dog and cat adoption event, working with participating shelters and rescue groups to benefit their charitable work. Paige and Peters first teamed up to co-host the virtual edition of West End Woofs during lockdown in 2020 before hosting their first live event in 2023. The New York iteration, Broadway Barks, launched in 1999.

Dylan Mulvaney's The Least Problematic Woman in the World Sets Off-Broadway Premiere

Dylan Mulvaney will bring her one-woman show, The Least Problematic Woman in the World, to the off-Broadway stage at the Lucille Lortel Theatre this fall. Written by and starring Mulvaney with direction by Tim Jackson, the autobiographical play follows Mulvaney's journey from Catholic school kid to trans TikTok icon. Performances run from September 20 through November 30 with an official October 7 opening. The show previously enjoyed a sold-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.