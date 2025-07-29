 Skip to main content
My Life on the Dee List with Just in Time's Erika Henningsen, BONUS EPISODE: Inside the Cast Recording

My Life on the Dee List
by Broadway.com Staff • Jul 29, 2025
Jonathan Groff and Erika Henningsen

Erika HenningsenJust in Time's Sandra Dee, signed off from her vlogging duties as host of My Life on the Dee List in June. But, with the Bobby Darin musical's Broadway cast album barreling toward its August 15 release, Henningsen is back with one final episode that offers a peek inside the recording booth. 

See what recording day was like for the Just in Time company as Henningsen takes her camera behind the scenes with castmates Caesar Samayoa, Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Gracie Lawrence and of course, Jonathan Groff, who showed up to the Power Station studio with ample means of hydration. 

Go see Just in Time on Broadway at Circle in the Square Theatre.

Just In Time

