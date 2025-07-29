Elf The Musical to Embark on 10-City Tour This Holiday Season

On the heels of the limited holiday Broadway engagement of Elf The Musical at the Marquis Theatre in 2024, a brand-new tour of Elf will launch on November 1 and travel to 10 cities this holiday season, including Chicago, Atlanta and San Antonio. See the full tour route here.

Based on the 2003 Christmas movie starring Will Ferrell as Buddy the oversized elf, the musical features a book by Thomas Meehan and Bob Martin, music by Matthew Sklar and lyrics by Chad Beguelin. The recent Broadway production was a staging of director Philip Wm. McKinley's West End production, featuring choreography by Liam Steel, sets and costumes by Tim Goodchild, lighting by Patrick Woodroffe, sound by Gareth Owen, video by Ian William Galloway and music supervision by Alan Williams.

Elf tells the story of Buddy, who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts as a baby and is transported back to the North Pole and raised as an elf. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities finally cause him to face the truth and realize he’ll never belong in the North Pole. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York to find his birth father, discover his true identity and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas.

Casting for the tour will be announced at a later date.