 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 3: A Beautiful Little Backstage Tour

Champagne Problems
by Hayley Levitt • Aug 1, 2025
Samantha Pauly

The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker dwells among the new money of West Egg, a world of blinding parties and dark secrets. But it's all "Champagne Problems" for original cast member Samantha Pauly, who's popping some bubbly for the fans itching to get a look behind the curtain at the Broadway Theatre. 

In episode three, Pauly leads a comprehensive backstage tour, visiting every corner of The Great Gatsby's stomping grounds. We get a close-up look at all the props, costumes, pyrotechnics and more. Plus, our host drops in on a few of her castmates, including leading man Ryan McCartan, who inherited some spiffy digs from OG Gatsby, Jeremy Jordan

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Related Shows

The Great Gatsby

from $53.16

Star Files

Ryan McCartan

Samantha Pauly

Articles Trending Now

  1. City Center Bat Boy Adds Original Star Kerry Butler, Tony Winners Alex Newell and Marissa Jaret Winokur and More
  2. Meet Erin Morton, Whose Viral 'Creep' Paved the Way to Her Dream Role in Heathers
  3. Bess Wohl's Liberation Will Transfer to Broadway This Fall
Back to Top