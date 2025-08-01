Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 3: A Beautiful Little Backstage Tour

The Great Gatsby's Jordan Baker dwells among the new money of West Egg, a world of blinding parties and dark secrets. But it's all "Champagne Problems" for original cast member Samantha Pauly, who's popping some bubbly for the fans itching to get a look behind the curtain at the Broadway Theatre.

In episode three, Pauly leads a comprehensive backstage tour, visiting every corner of The Great Gatsby's stomping grounds. We get a close-up look at all the props, costumes, pyrotechnics and more. Plus, our host drops in on a few of her castmates, including leading man Ryan McCartan, who inherited some spiffy digs from OG Gatsby, Jeremy Jordan.

Episodes premiere weekly on Friday. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.