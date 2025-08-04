Mrs. Doubtfire North American Tour Sets Cast and Cities

Craig Allen Smith will star as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire in the second North American tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, launching September 5 in Elmira, NY and arriving at Boston’s Colonial Theatre on September 9. He will be joined by Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard.

The principal cast features Alanis Sophia as Lydia Hillard, Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard, DeVon Wycovia Buchanan as Andre Mayem, Collin Salvatorè as Stuart Dunmire, Kennedy V. Jackson as Wanda Sellner, Vivian Atencio and Ava Rose Doty as Natalie Hillard, and Chance Challen and Theodore Lowenstein as Christopher Hillard.

The company also includes Scott Taylor-Cole, Naja Bates, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Chaz Ingraham, Se’Lah Jackson, Giulia Marolda, Chelsea Lynne Myers, Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Izzy Ramirez, Grayson Todd, Rico Velazquez, Patrick Joseph Wallace and Kade Wright.

Based on the beloved film starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, Daniel Hillard creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father.

The musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The tour is based on original direction by Jerry Zaks.

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date.