 Skip to main content
Sponsored
By
News
Photos
Videos
Features
Interviews

Mrs. Doubtfire North American Tour Sets Cast and Cities

News
by Broadway.com Staff • Aug 4, 2025
Craig Allen Smith, Melissa Campbell
(Photo c/o Allied Global Marketing)

Craig Allen Smith will star as Daniel Hillard/Euphegenia Doubtfire in the second North American tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, launching September 5 in Elmira, NY and arriving at Boston’s Colonial Theatre on September 9. He will be joined by Melissa Campbell as Miranda Hillard.

The principal cast features Alanis Sophia as Lydia Hillard, Brian Kalinowski as Frank Hillard, DeVon Wycovia Buchanan as Andre Mayem, Collin Salvatorè as Stuart Dunmire, Kennedy V. Jackson as Wanda Sellner, Vivian Atencio and Ava Rose Doty as Natalie Hillard, and Chance Challen and Theodore Lowenstein as Christopher Hillard.

The company also includes Scott Taylor-Cole, Naja Bates, Kirstin Angelina Henry, Chaz Ingraham, Se’Lah Jackson, Giulia Marolda, Chelsea Lynne Myers, Jayden Cyrus Nelson, Izzy Ramirez, Grayson Todd, Rico Velazquez, Patrick Joseph Wallace and Kade Wright.

Based on the beloved film starring Robin Williams, Mrs. Doubtfire tells the hysterical and heartfelt story of an out-of-work actor who will do anything for his kids. After losing custody in a messy divorce, Daniel Hillard creates the kindly alter ego of Scottish nanny Euphegenia Doubtfire in a desperate attempt to stay in their lives. As his new character takes on a life of its own, Mrs. Doubtfire teaches Daniel more than he bargained for about how to be a father. 

The musical comedy features a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The tour is based on original direction by Jerry Zaks.

Additional tour stops will be announced at a later date. 

Articles Trending Now

  1. Stranger Things: The First Shadow 'Unlocks' Season Five, Says Louis McCartney
  2. Meet Erin Morton, Whose Viral 'Creep' Paved the Way to Her Dream Role in Heathers
  3. Champagne Problems with The Great Gatsby's Samantha Pauly, Episode 3: A Beautiful Little Backstage Tour
Back to Top