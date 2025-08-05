She Had It Coming! See The Broadway Show Host Tamsen Fadal Take the Stage in Chicago

Tamsen Fadal stepped back into the spotlight on August 4, returning to the stage of Chicago at Broadway's Ambassador Theatre for a one-night-only guest appearance. The host of The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal first made a walk-on cameo in the musical a decade ago and relished the chance to revisit the razzle-dazzle. “Life has a funny way of circling back,” she says. “The chance to go back up on stage with Chicago is a marker of everything I’ve accomplished in my professional career and my personal life.”

On an upcoming episode of The Broadway Show, coinciding with Chicago's 29th anniversary, Fadal will take viewers inside her rehearsal and preparation process.

Check out photos from Fadal's appearance below.

Tamsen Fadal (center) with Velma and Roxie, a.k.a. Sophie Carmen-Jones and Dylis Croman

(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Tamsen Fadal takes the stage! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)