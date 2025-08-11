Bianca Marroquín, Tam Mutu and Jacqueline B. Arnold Heat Up Broadway’s Chicago Tonight

Broadway’s Chicago welcomes Bianca Marroquín back in the role of Velma Kelly tonight at the Ambassador Theatre. She is joined by Tam Matu as Billy Flynn and Jacqueline B. Arnold in the role of Matron 'Mama' Morton.

Marroquín has performed in Broadway's Chicago in the roles of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly for more than 4,000 performances. Mutu appeared on Broadway in Moulin Rouge! and Dr. Zhivago. His off-Broadway credits include Oliver!, Hey Look Me Over! and The New Yorkers. Arnold was most recently on Broadway in Smash and has also appeared in Moulin Rouge! and Priscilla Queen of the Desert. She appeared in the national tours of Hairspray, Rent and We Will Rock You.



Chicago stars Dylis Croman as Roxie Hart, Raymond Bokhour as Amos Hart and J. London as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Zach Bravo, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Arian Keddell, James T. Lane, Marty Lawson, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Mikayla Renfrow, Sean Samuels, Samantha Sturm, Matthew Winnegge and Jayke Workman.

Chicago is directed by Tony winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Tony winner Ann Reinking. The iconic musical features a book by Fred Ebb and Bob Fosse, music by John Kander and lyrics by Ebb.