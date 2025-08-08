Zachary Keller, Helen Krushinski, Connor Sullivan and More Step Into the Ring for Water for Elephants North American Tour

Zachary Keller, Helen Krushinski and Connor Sullivan will lead the North American tour of the musical Water for Elephants, which kicks off at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD on September 27 before heading to more than 30 cities.

Keller, who starred in the world premiere of John Proctor is the Villain with Studio Theatre, will play Jacob. Krushinski, seen in Argyle Theatre's An American in Paris, will play Marlena. Sullivan, who played Billy Flynn in Chicago on tour, will take on the role of August. They are joined by Robert Tully as Mr. Jankowski, Javier Garcia as Camel, Ruby Gibbs as Barbara, Grant Huneycutt as Wade and Tyler West as Walter.

Rounding out the ensemble are Fran Alvarez Jara, Yves Artieres, Chris Carsten, Adam Fullick, Nancy Gutierrez, Ella Huestis, Sam Kellar-Long, ZaKeyia Lacey, Andrew Meier, Marina Mendoza, John Neurohr, Bradley Parrish, Carl Robinett, Summer Severin, Serafina Walker and Yemie Woo.

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Directed by Jessica Stone, Water for Elephants features a book by Rick Elice, adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a score by PigPen Theatre Co. The show premiered on Broadway at the Imperial Theatre in 2024.