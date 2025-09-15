 Skip to main content
Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino Makes Her Broadway Debut in Chicago Tonight

Curtain Up
by Broadway.com Staff • Sep 15, 2025
Mira Sorvino
(Photo c/o BBB)

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino will make her Broadway debut Chicago as Roxie Hart on September 15. Her limited engagement runs through November 2.

In a statement last month, Sorvino shared that dancing and singing in a Broadway musical was a childhood dream. "To join Chicago, such a legendary show, and such an incredible cast past and present, is literally a dream come true!”

Sorvino's screen credits include Quiz Show, Spike Lee's Summer of Sam, Romy & Michele's High School Reunion and Impeachment: American Crime Story. She won the Academy Award for her performance in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite. As for her musical experience: while studying at Harvard, she helped found a co-ed a cappella group. She also sang in jazz clubs while studying abroad in China.

Meanwhile, a musical adaptation of Romy & Michele's High School Reunion will open later in the year.

