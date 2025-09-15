Oscar Winner Mira Sorvino Makes Her Broadway Debut in Chicago Tonight

Oscar winner Mira Sorvino will make her Broadway debut Chicago as Roxie Hart on September 15. Her limited engagement runs through November 2.

In a statement last month, Sorvino shared that dancing and singing in a Broadway musical was a childhood dream. "To join Chicago, such a legendary show, and such an incredible cast past and present, is literally a dream come true!”

Sorvino's screen credits include Quiz Show, Spike Lee's Summer of Sam, Romy & Michele's High School Reunion and Impeachment: American Crime Story. She won the Academy Award for her performance in Woody Allen's Mighty Aphrodite. As for her musical experience: while studying at Harvard, she helped found a co-ed a cappella group. She also sang in jazz clubs while studying abroad in China.

Meanwhile, a musical adaptation of Romy & Michele's High School Reunion will open later in the year.