Jimmy Award Winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada Will Lead & Juliet on Tour

Jimmy Award winner Fabiola Caraballo Quijada will lead the North American tour of the musical & Juliet for its second year on the road. Caraballo Quijada and the company officially begin performances in Sacramento, California on September 23. Complete casting for year two will be announced this fall.



Earlier this year, Caraballo Quijada won the award for Best Performance by an Actress at the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, popularly known as the Jimmy Awards. Born in Venezuela, but raised around Dallas, Texas, she won the award for her performance as Sandra Bloom in her high school’s production of Big Fish. Quijada has represented the Broadway Dallas High School Musical Theatre Awards at the Jimmy Awards since 2023 and became a finalist in 2024. She joins the & Juliet company fresh from graduating Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo and instead got a second chance at life and love—on her own terms. The show features a score packed with Max Martin-penned pop anthems, including "Since U Been Gone," "Roar," "I Want It That Way," "Confident" and more. The show features a book by David West Read, direction by Luke Sheppard and choreography by Jennifer Weber.