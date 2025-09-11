Kimberly Akimbo National Tour Will Welcome New Cast Members

The national tour of Kimberly Akimbo, the 2023 Tony Award winner for Best Musical, is set to welcome new cast members.

On September 23, Gabby Beredo will join the tour as Delia during its stop at the Majestic Theatre in San Antonio, TX. She replaces Grace Capeless, who will play her final performance on September 21.

Additionally, Marcus Phillips will assume the role of Seth, beginning performances on October 28 while it plays at the Academy of Music in Philadelphia, PA. On the same day, the tour will also welcome Max Santopietro as Aaron, replacing Pierce Wheeler, as well as Aidan B. Jones as an understudy for Seth, Aaron and Martin and Benjamin Camenzuli as the understudy for Buddy. Gil and Wheeler will play their final performances on October 26.

They will join Ann Morrison (Kimberly), Jim Hogan (Buddy), Emily Koch (Debra), Laura Woyasz (Pattie), Skye Alyssa Friedman (Teresa) and Darron Hayes (Martin). Sarah Lynn Marion, Regene Seven Odon, and Bailey Ryon are the other understudies and Janet Dickinson is the Kimberly standby.



Kimberly Akimbo centers on Kimberly, who is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

Winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Musical, Kimberly Akimbo features book and lyrics by Tony and Pulitzer winner David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Tony winner Jeanine Tesori. It is directed by Jessica Stone. The tour launched in September 2024 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts.