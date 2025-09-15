Some Like It Hot Completes Casting for Second Year of North American Tour

Casting is complete for the second year of the North American tour of Some Like It Hot. This week, the tour plays the Paramount Theatre in Seattle, with upcoming stops in San Jose, Sarasota, Boston, Toronto and more.

Beginning September 16, the tour will welcome DeQuina Moore (Broadway's Legally Blonde) as Sweet Sue and Matt Allen as Mulligan. They join returning principal cast members Matt Loehr as Joe/Josephine, Tavis Kordell as Jerry/Daphne, Leandra Ellis-Gaston as Sugar, Edward Juvier as Osgood, Devon Goffman as Spats and Devon Hadsell as Minnie.



Joining the ensemble are Devin Cortez, Jonathan Duvelson, Madeline Kendall, Kelly Sheehan, Jamal Stone and Julia Yameen. Rounding out the company are returning cast members Ashley Marie Arnold, Kelly Berman, Ian Campayno, Darien Crago, Austin Dunn, Adena Ershow, Drew Franklin, Tim Fuchs, Bryan Thomas Hunt, Emily Kelly, Stephen Michael Langton, Ranease Ryann, Nissi Shalome and Michael Skrzek.

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, Some Like It Hot is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime. Based on the classic MGM film directed by Billy Wilder, Some Like It Hot features a book by Matthew López and Amber Ruffin, music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.

Some Like It Hot began performances at Broadway’s Shubert Theatre on November 1, 2022. The show received 13 Tony Award nominations, winning four, including Best Choreography and Best Leading Actor. The show played its final performance on December 30, 2023. The tour kicked off in September 2024 at Proctors in Schenectady, NY.