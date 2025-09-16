Casting Is Complete for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical on Tour

Casting is complete for the next leg of the North American tour of Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The tourwill hold technical rehearsals and launch at Lied Center for the Performing Arts in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 8 before stops in more than 60 cities.

Leading the cast as Tina Turner is Darilyn Burtley, who has previously starred in Lyric Opera of Chicago productions of The Light in the Piazza and Jesus Christ Superstar. Burtley is joined on tour by Monty Kane (Ike Turner/Ronnie Turner), K. Bernice (Zelma Bullock), India Shelbi Boone (Tina Turner at certain performances), Eva Ruwé (Gran Georgeanna) and Eleni Kutay (Rhonda Graam/Toni Basil).



The ensemble includes Brooke Aneece, Brooke Bailey, Moriah J. Baskett, Tiffany Beckford, Lamar Burns, Kyle Channell, Meleeke Christopher, Lee Thomas Cortopassi, Keemar Robert Davis, Claire Davy, Tiyanna Gentry, Jordan Estella Hankerson, Jonathan Heller, Auset Jones, Kianna Kelly-Futch, Collin Kilfeather, Morgan Lewis, Danezion Ezekiel Mills, Hans José Mueh, Jadyn Romè, Ned Way and Richard Yarrell III.



Featuring such hits as "River Deep Mountain High," "Proud Mary," "What's Love Got To Do With It?" and "The Best," Tina tells the true story of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. The Broadway production opened on November 7, 2019 and was nominated for 12 Tony Awards, with Adrienne Warren taking home the trophy for Best Leading Actress in a Musical.

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical features a book by Katori Hall, direction by Phyllida Lloyd and choreography by Anthony van Laast. The second touring production launched in September 2024.