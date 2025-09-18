New Orleans Musical Let the Good Times Roll Heads to Broadway

New York City will soon get a taste of Louisiana flavor. Let the Good Times Roll: A New Orleans Gumbo, a new musical conceived and written by Tony winner Jack Viertel, is planning a Broadway bow in the 2026–2027 season. The show, directed and choreographed by Sara Edwards with music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Sonny Paladino, premiered at Arizona’s Phoenix Theatre Company on August 8 and ran there through September 7.

The musical takes audiences on a journey through The Big Easy, using iconic songs to tell the story of a young woman rediscovering life in the city’s embrace. With a cast of six, it traces New Orleans’ history through its music and spirit, from the Great Flood to Hurricane Katrina, celebrating resilience, culture and the city’s unshakable joie de vivre.

“We set out to create a joy machine, a human story and a piece where New Orleans itself would become a principal character,” Viertel said in a statement. “But the amount of joy the audience took from it every night was the best part of all. I’m excited and thrilled that we are moving on to New York and look forward to getting back in a rehearsal room full of wonderful people.”

Viertel is senior vice president emeritus of Broadway’s Jujamcyn Theaters and has also served as the company’s creative director. He has a long list of Broadway credits as a producer, dramaturg and more. Edwards was the associate choreographer on such Broadway shows as Pirates! The Penzance Musical, Harmony, The Music Man and Hello Dolly!. Paladino recently served as music supervisor, arranger, orchestrator and conductor for A Beautiful Noise, The Neil Diamond Musical and is currently music supervisor for the national tour.

Joy Machine Records released a concept album of Let the Good Times Roll in August featuring songs by Bessie Smith, Dr. John, Professor Longhair, The Meters, Harry Connick Jr., Rebirth Brass Band, Randy Newman and more.

A Broadway venue and casting will be announced at a later date.