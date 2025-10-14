Riverdance 30 – The New Generation Will Step Back Into the U.S. for 2026 Tour

The spectacle never stops for Riverdance. On the heels of the international Irish dance show's 2025 North American tour, which included two weeks at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. and a weekend of performances at Radio City Music Hall in New York City, Riverdance 30 – The New Generation will return to the United States next year for a 67-city tour from January to June 2026.

The "New Generation" are all performers who were not born when the show first launched 30 years ago. "Fresh, exciting and with all the magic and spectacle of the original, this is Riverdance better than ever before," said Director John McColgan. Audiences can expect a production that blends traditional and contemporary styles to showcase a skilled ensemble of dancers, musicians and singers.

Riverdance began its journey as the interval act in the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest, produced for television by Moya Doherty. The seven-minute dance piece was then developed into a full-length stage show by Doherty, McColgan and Composer Bill Whelan.

Riverdance 30 – The New Generation is designed by lead designer Peter Canning, with set design by Alan Farquharson, lighting design by Andrew Voller, video design by Cosmo AV, costume design by Joan Bergin and sound design by Michael O’Gorman.