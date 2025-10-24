Chess Star Hannah Cruz Is Broadway.com’s Newest Vlogger

Chess is now on Broadway, and rising star Hannah Cruz plays Svetlana. She's checking in from the Imperial Theatre as Broadway.com's newest vlogger. Fans can look forward to behind-the-scenes content and potential cameos from Tony winner Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele, Nicholas Christopher, Bryce Pinkham and the rest of the game-changing cast.

Cruz made her Broadway debut in Suffs as Inez Milholland and will play Gussie in Richard Linklater's Merrily We Roll Along movie for Netflix.

Her six-episode vlog, Don't Svet It: Backstage at Chess with Hannah Cruz, launches on October 31. Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.