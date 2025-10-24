First Look Photos: Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock Take Broadway to Little Bear Ridge Road

See photos of Little Bear Ridge Road, the new Broadway play from Samuel D. Hunter now at the Booth Theatre. Directed by Joe Mantello, it stars two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Micah Stock as an aunt and nephew reunited in rural Idaho to face their family home and the memories that come with it. Hunter, known for his honest portraits of everyday lives, brings his small-town roots to Broadway with humor and heart. Take a look and then head to the Booth Theatre for this moving new play.

Laurie Metcalf as Sarah and Micah Stock as Ethan in Little Bear Ridge Road. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Micah Stock as Ethan, Laurie Metcalf as Sarah and John Drea as James in Little Bear Ridge Road. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Laurie Metcalf as Sarah and Micah Stock as Ethan in Little Bear Ridge Road. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Laurie Metcalf as Sarah in Little Bear Ridge Road. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

Laurie Metcalf as Sarah and Micah Stock as Ethan in Little Bear Ridge Road. (Photo by Julieta Cervantes)

