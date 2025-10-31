 Skip to main content
Opening Night Photos: Big Hugs for Little Bear Ridge Road

by Alexandra Pierson • Oct 31, 2025
Laurie Metcalf
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Broadway’s brightest came together on a rainy evening for Little Bear Ridge Road's opening night. The new play is led by two-time Tony winner Laurie Metcalf and Tony nominee Micah Stock and features John Drea and Meighan Gerachis. After premiering at Chicago’s Steppenwolf Theatre in 2023, playwright Samuel D. Hunter makes his Broadway debut with the poignant, humorous examination of familial estrangement and connection directed by two-time Tony winner Joe Mantello. In attendance were guests including actor and playwright Wallace Shawn and actor Josh Hamilton. See the photos and full gallery below.

Tony nominee Micah Stock on opening night of Little Bear Ridge Road. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Little Bear Ridge Road playwright Samuel D. Hunter and his husband, dramaturg John Baker, on opening night. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Little Bear Ridge Road actors Meighan Gerachis, Micah Stock and John Drea celebrate at the opening night reception. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
