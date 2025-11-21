Don't Svet It: Backstage at Chess With Hannah Cruz, Episode 4: One Opening Night in Bangkok

Hannah Cruz plays Svetlana in Chess on Broadway. For six weeks, she's checking in with fans from backstage at the Imperial Theatre. It's going to be game-changing.

In the fourth episode, Cruz gears up for opening night with dress fittings, a bang reveal and the legendary Legacy Robe ceremony. She also dispenses wisdom to an aspiring thespian and speaks candidly about the highs and lows of the entertainment industry. Keep your eyes peeled for screen time with Cruz’s pretty kitty Svetlana and hear how she gets into character mid-show.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

