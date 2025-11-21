 Skip to main content
Don't Svet It: Backstage at Chess With Hannah Cruz, Episode 4: One Opening Night in Bangkok

Don't Svet It
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 21, 2025
Hannah Cruz

Hannah Cruz plays Svetlana in Chess on Broadway. For six weeks, she's checking in with fans from backstage at the Imperial Theatre. It's going to be game-changing.

In the fourth episode, Cruz gears up for opening night with dress fittings, a bang reveal and the legendary Legacy Robe ceremony. She also dispenses wisdom to an aspiring thespian and speaks candidly about the highs and lows of the entertainment industry. Keep your eyes peeled for screen time with Cruz’s pretty kitty Svetlana and hear how she gets into character mid-show.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

Get tickets to Chess!

