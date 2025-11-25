Phillip Boykin, Albert Rhodes Jr. & More Join Joyce DiDonato in Holiday Family Opera Amahl and the Night Visitors

Lincoln Center Theater announced the complete cast and creative team for its first seasonal family offering, the opera Amahl and the Night Visitors, presented in association with The Metropolitan Opera. Directed by Tony winner Kenny Leon, performances begin on December 16 with opening night set for December 18 at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater.

Joining the previously announced multi-Grammy Award winner and Olivier Award-winning opera star Joyce DiDonato as Amahl’s Mother are Albert Rhodes Jr. as Amahl, Phillip Boykin as King Balthazar, Bernard Holcomb as King Kaspar, Todd Thomas as King Melchior and Johnathan McCullough as The Page, along with ensemble members Jesse Barrett, Miastasha Gonzalez- Colón, Brian Jeffers, Kathryn McCreary, Manuel Palazzo, Bryanna Strickland, Natalie Trumm, Miguel Ángel Vásquez, Olivia Vote and Jason Zacher.

The creative team includes music direction by Steven Osgood, set design by Derek McLane, costume design by Emilio Sosa, lighting design by Adam Honoré, sound design by Marc Salzberg and choreography by Ioana Alfonso.

In the desert lands of the first century, a young boy catches the sight of a giant star. Later that evening, as his mother prays for the family’s future, they are visited by three wondrous kings whose unexpected arrival opens the way for Amahl’s heartfelt generousity to shine as brightly as the star itself. This is the tale of how a simple gift can become a miracle that transforms the world.

Get tickets to Amahl and the Night Visitors!