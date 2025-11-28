 Skip to main content
Don't Svet It: Backstage at Chess With Hannah Cruz, Episode 5: The Dangling Carrot That Is a Broadway Schedule

Don't Svet It
by Jonah de Forest • Nov 28, 2025
Aaron Tveit backstage at "Chess"

Hannah Cruz plays Svetlana in Chess on Broadway. For six weeks, she's checking in with fans from backstage at the Imperial Theatre. It's going to be game-changing.

In the fifth episode, Cruz takes Broadway.com behind-the scenes of a put-in rehearsal and gets real about her vocal health journey. She also graces us with ensemble member Sarah Meahl’s rousing impersonation of Dr. Dillamond from Wicked and a Magic 8 Ball consultation with Aaron Tveit.

Episodes are released weekly on Fridays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

