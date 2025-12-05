 Skip to main content
Don't Svet It: Backstage at Chess With Hannah Cruz, Episode 6: Endgame

by Darryn King • Dec 5, 2025
Hannah Cruz

Hannah Cruz plays Svetlana in Chess on Broadway. For six weeks, her Broadway.com vlog has brought fans backstage at the Imperial Theatre. In the sixth and final episode, it's Thanksgiving week. Cruz, Lea Michele, director Michael Mayer and more of the Chess company share what they're thankful for. Post-Thanksgiving, Hannah shows off her eye-catching two-show day fit and Bryce Pinkham salutes the fans—but not before sharing his work-very-much-in-progress ideas for a Chess prequel and sequel. (We're here for Chess Babies.) Plus: Cruz's thoughts on automation on Broadway and a furry farewell from Svetlana the Russian Siberian Kitten.

Catch highlights of the episode on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

Get tickets to Chess!

