Hogwarts Express: Backstage at Harry Potter and the Cursed Child With Aidan Close, Episode 1: All Aboard!

Hogwarts Express
by Jonah de Forest • Dec 9, 2025
Tom Felton and Aidan Close

Aidan Close plays Scorpius Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway. For six weeks, he’s taking fans backstage at the Lyric Theatre to see where the real magic happens.

In the first installment, Close hangs out with his dressing room companion Emmet Smith, watches cartoons with castmates and reveals how he goes from brunette to blonde with the help of the show’s hair department. Plus, Smith and Tom Felton have a father-son chat and John Skelley, who plays Harry Potter in the production, gives a fireside reading from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone.

Episodes are released weekly on Tuesdays. You can also catch highlights on The Broadway Show with Tamsen Fadal.

 

