See the Stars of Marjorie Prime Celebrate Human Moments on Opening Night

by Broadway.com Staff • Dec 9, 2025
Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, June Squibb and Christopher Lowell
(Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)

Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison’s stirring drama Marjorie Prime has arrived on Broadway. Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, this heart-aching work explores the nature of memory as an ailing woman engages with a computerized version of her deceased husband. Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb, Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell took to the red carpet to celebrate opening night alongside more of Broadway's finest.

Two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon looks regal at opening night of Marjorie Prime. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Oscar nominee June Squibb celebrates her return to Broadway at 96 years young—she made her debut in the original production of Gypsy in 1959! (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Tony winner Danny Burstein is all smiles on the Marjorie Prime opening night red carpet. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
The dashing Christopher Lowell follows up his Broadway debut in Cult of Love with Marjorie Prime. (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
