See the Stars of Marjorie Prime Celebrate Human Moments on Opening Night

Cynthia Nixon, Danny Burstein, June Squibb and Christopher Lowell (Photo by Sergio Villarini for Broadway.com)
Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison’s stirring drama Marjorie Prime has arrived on Broadway. Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, this heart-aching work explores the nature of memory as an ailing woman engages with a computerized version of her deceased husband. Cynthia Nixon, June Squibb, Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell took to the red carpet to celebrate opening night alongside more of Broadway's finest.