June Squibb, Cynthia Nixon and the Marjorie Prime Cast on the Play's Personal Resonance and Universal Impact

Marjorie Prime, Pulitzer Prize finalist Jordan Harrison's family drama directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, is officially open on Broadway. Starring June Squibb, two-time Tony winner Cynthia Nixon, Tony winner Danny Burstein and Christopher Lowell, the play explores the blurred line between a life lived and a life remembered.

Squibb, 96, saw the play when it first opened in 2014 at the Center Theatre Group/Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. She asked to revisit the script after being approached for the role on Broadway, which sealed the deal. "Once I looked at that script and started reading it, I said, 'Oh this is something I really should do,'" she tells Broadway.com.

For Nixon, whose mother passed away at age 82, the play's themes hit hard. "I must have a thousand questions I would like to ask her—and why didn't I? Ask your parents questions," she urges.

Lowell plays a Prime, an Artificial Intelligence hologram of Marjorie's late husband, Walter. "For me, playing AI, the audience has been incredibly helpful in terms of informing me as I'm going along the trajectory of my character and has really helped with me being not too robotic, not too human—really trying to find that sweet spot," Lowell shares. He stresses: "As much as AI is a big part of the play, it really is a play about memory and grief and the way that we process legacy, aging, pain and love."

Hear how the show resonates with the rest of the cast in the video below.

Get tickets to Marjorie Prime!